Nov 14 Dignity Plc's underlying operating profit rose for the nine months ended on Sept. 30, helped by an increase in the number funeral and crematoria locations, and maintained a positive outlook for the rest of the year.

The company said pre-arranged funeral plan sales continued to be strong and that trading since Sept. 30 was in line with its expectations.

With the full-year expectations for the year remaining unchanged, Dignity, the UK's only listed funeral services provider, added three funeral and seven satellite locations since July 27.

January-September underlying operating profit 48.4 million pounds, compared with 45 million pounds last year. Sales for the period rose 7.3 percent to 155.8 million pounds.

The FTSE-250 company's shares, which have gained 15 percent in value since the start of this year, closed at 820 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)