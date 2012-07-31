July 31 Dignity Plc said its profit for the first half rose about 11 percent on strong performance in its funeral services and crematoria businesses.

The company said its underlying pretax profit rose to 27.5 million pounds ($43.16 million) for the 26 weeks ending June 29 from 24.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Dignity, which operates a network of 616 funeral locations throughout the United Kingdom, said revenue grew about 8 percent to 116.5 million pounds.

Revenue from its core funeral services business grew about 7 percent to 81.6 million pounds. The business contributes 70 percent to its overall revenue.

Revenue from its crematoria business grew about 9 percent to 23.7 million pounds.

The company raised its interim dividend by 10 percent to 5.36 pence per share.

The FTSE-250 company's shares, which rose about 7 percent in the last year, were up about 1 percent at 856.5 pence on Tuesday the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6372 British pounds) (Reporting by Shilpa Hinduja in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)