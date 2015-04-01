(Repeats to attach to news alert)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's mid-size construction
company Dilip Buildcon has filed a draft prospectus with the
capital markets regulator for a "nearly $100 million" initial
public offer on Tuesday, two sources directly involved in the
process told Reuters.
Deutsche Bank and Axis Bank are the
managers for the issue, the sources added.
The sources did not provide an exact figure for the IPO.
They declined to be identified because the information was not
public.
Executives at Dilip Buildcon were not immediately reachable
for comment.
Several of Dilip Buildcon's rivals are already listed,
including Ashoka Buildcon, IRB Infrastructure
Developers and Sadbhav Engineering.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)