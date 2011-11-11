MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Nov 11 Dillard's Inc's (DDS.N) quarterly net
income rose 85 percent, but its shares fell 11 percent as the
department store chain reported a lower retail gross margin
than analysts had expected.
KEY POINTS
Q3 2011 Estimate Q3 2010
Net sales $1.38 bln --- $1.34 bln
Net income $26.6 mln --- $14.4 mln
Adjusted EPS $0.48 $0.32* --
Gross margin 36.8 pct --- 36.8 pct
for retail
- Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 5 percent, besting larger rivals Macy's Inc (M.N), J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) and Kohl's Corp (KSS.N).
- Dillard's, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, had 288 stores as of Oct. 29, down from 296 a year earlier.
MARKET REACTION
JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss said in a note that concerns about gross margin would be a "primary" cause of investor pushback.
Dillard's shares were down 11.3 percent to $48.94 in afternoon trading.
LINKS
- Kohl's on Thursday reported higher gross margins for the quarter. [ID:nN1E7A81HM]
- Last week, Dillard's reported an 8 percent rise in October same-store sales. [ID:nBw035154a]
NOTES
* Estimate based on two brokerage forecasts. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by John Wallace)
