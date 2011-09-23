* Khazanah sukuk falls victim to sudden yuan swing

By Prakash Chakravarti

HONG KONG, Sept 23 (IFR) - The extreme volatility in global financial markets finally weighed on the offshore yuan bond market this week as Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional was forced to delay its Dim Sum debut.

Until then, the booming sector had remained resilient, despite the US and the European debt turmoil. However, the global rout that started in Asia yesterday (September 22) threw the yuan non-deliverable forwards market into chaos as banks and hedge funds finally dumped long currency bets.

The offshore yuan rate slid to a record low against the US dollar, while the NDF market priced in a mild depreciation - the first reversal of bullish views on the Chinese currency in two and a half years.

Dim Sum buyers quickly shut up shop, leaving the Malaysian Government investment arm Khazanah - which opened books on its groundbreaking sukuk yesterday - with no choice but to postpone its deal.

"Many investors buy Dim Sum bonds mainly for the currency and less for the yield," said a trader. "With the NDFs implying depreciation, it is natural for investors to ask more in yields so as to achieve similar total returns. The question remains where any deal can price in such a hectic market, not just a Dim Sum bond."

Bankers away from the deal were unsurprisingly critical of the execution, pointing out that German appliance-maker Bosch & Siemens just a day earlier had managed to price a Dim Sum deal, the company's debut bond in any currency. Earlier in the week on September 19, US-based Yum! Brands became the first Triple B rated non-Asian issuer to price a Dim Sum bond.

Meanwhile, Khazanah is one of the best credits from the region - with an A3 rating from Moody's - and a rare borrower. Moreover, the size was not too big at around 500 million yuan ($78 million).

"In the current environment of a flight to quality, how much better can it get than to take exposure to a Single A rated sovereign?" asked one DCM origination banker away from the deal.

Khazanah's experience, however, underscores the speed at which sentiment can turn - even in a market that had been seen as a one-way bet.

Those close to the situation argued that Khazanah was looking to establish a benchmark in the Dim Sum market and was not desperate for funding. No formal guidance was released, although the deal was whispered at the 2 percent area for three- and five-year tenors.

BOC International, CIMB Bank and RBS are the leads on the offering.

Asian equities plunged yesterday, taking Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to its lowest level since July 2009. Some funds urgently needed to cover their US dollar positions, leaving yuan NDFs easy targets in a liquidity squeeze.

One-year NDFs peaked at 6.47 yuan in early trade today, implying a depreciation of 1.33% in a year. They were last quoted at 6.40 yuan, slightly down from the September 22 close of 6.427 yuan, but still implying a slight depreciation against the official onshore rate of 6.389 yuan.

Meanwhile, despite the volatility, Taiwan's Asia Cement pressed ahead today and successfully raised 586 million yuan through its three-year Dim Sum bond at 2.95%, in line with guidance.

The outcome might seem impressive given that Asia Cement is a corporate borrower whereas Khazanah is a sovereign credit. However, it is worth noting that Asia Cement's offering had been in the works for the past couple of weeks and was the result of reverse enquiries.

Sole bookrunner HSBC launched the deal with a fully subscribed book that was kept open only for a couple of hours to allow some more investors to participate. BNP Paribas and Mizuho Securities Asia were joint leads. (Reporting By Nethelie Wong and Prakash Chakravarti; editing by Steve Garton and Alex Chambers)