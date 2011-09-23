* Khazanah sukuk falls victim to sudden yuan swing
By Prakash Chakravarti
HONG KONG, Sept 23 (IFR) - The extreme volatility in global
financial markets finally weighed on the offshore yuan bond
market this week as Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional was
forced to delay its Dim Sum debut.
Until then, the booming sector had remained resilient,
despite the US and the European debt turmoil. However, the
global rout that started in Asia yesterday (September 22) threw
the yuan non-deliverable forwards market into chaos as banks and
hedge funds finally dumped long currency bets.
The offshore yuan rate slid to a record low against the US
dollar, while the NDF market priced in a mild depreciation - the
first reversal of bullish views on the Chinese currency in two
and a half years.
Dim Sum buyers quickly shut up shop, leaving the Malaysian
Government investment arm Khazanah - which opened books on its
groundbreaking sukuk yesterday - with no choice but to postpone
its deal.
"Many investors buy Dim Sum bonds mainly for the currency
and less for the yield," said a trader. "With the NDFs implying
depreciation, it is natural for investors to ask more in yields
so as to achieve similar total returns. The question remains
where any deal can price in such a hectic market, not just a Dim
Sum bond."
Bankers away from the deal were unsurprisingly critical of
the execution, pointing out that German appliance-maker Bosch &
Siemens just a day earlier had managed to price a Dim Sum deal,
the company's debut bond in any currency. Earlier in the week on
September 19, US-based Yum! Brands became the first
Triple B rated non-Asian issuer to price a Dim Sum bond.
Meanwhile, Khazanah is one of the best credits from the
region - with an A3 rating from Moody's - and a rare borrower.
Moreover, the size was not too big at around 500 million yuan
($78 million).
"In the current environment of a flight to quality, how much
better can it get than to take exposure to a Single A rated
sovereign?" asked one DCM origination banker away from the deal.
Khazanah's experience, however, underscores the speed at
which sentiment can turn - even in a market that had been seen
as a one-way bet.
Those close to the situation argued that Khazanah was
looking to establish a benchmark in the Dim Sum market and was
not desperate for funding. No formal guidance was released,
although the deal was whispered at the 2 percent area for three-
and five-year tenors.
BOC International, CIMB Bank and RBS are
the leads on the offering.
Asian equities plunged yesterday, taking Hong Kong's Hang
Seng index to its lowest level since July 2009. Some funds
urgently needed to cover their US dollar positions, leaving yuan
NDFs easy targets in a liquidity squeeze.
One-year NDFs peaked at 6.47 yuan in early trade today,
implying a depreciation of 1.33% in a year. They were last
quoted at 6.40 yuan, slightly down from the September 22 close
of 6.427 yuan, but still implying a slight depreciation against
the official onshore rate of 6.389 yuan.
Meanwhile, despite the volatility, Taiwan's Asia Cement
pressed ahead today and successfully raised 586 million yuan
through its three-year Dim Sum bond at 2.95%, in line with
guidance.
The outcome might seem impressive given that Asia Cement is
a corporate borrower whereas Khazanah is a sovereign credit.
However, it is worth noting that Asia Cement's offering had been
in the works for the past couple of weeks and was the result of
reverse enquiries.
Sole bookrunner HSBC launched the deal with a fully
subscribed book that was kept open only for a couple of hours to
allow some more investors to participate. BNP Paribas and Mizuho
Securities Asia were joint leads.
