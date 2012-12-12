Dec 12 The United States could have a "booming
economy" in a couple of months if lawmakers in Washington
reached an agreement to deal with the looming spending cuts and
tax increases known as the fiscal cliff, JPMorgan Chase & Co
CEO Jamie Dimon said.
A successful deal could mean 4 percent economic growth and a
drop in unemployment, Dimon said Wednesday at a New York Times
conference in New York. A deal would need to link any tax
increases with spending cuts, he said.
"The table is set very well right now," Dimon said, citing
healthy businesses, an increase in jobs and an improved housing
market. "Let's just keep it going."