Dec 19Dinamia Capital Privado SCR :

* Said on Thursday signed agreement to merge with N mas Uno IBG SA (N+1)

* Shareholders of Dinamia to own 43 percent of merged company and shareholders of N+1 to own 57 percent

* Says company will be listed

* Created company will expand its service portfolio and will be involved in asset management, financial advisory, direct investments

* Sees FY 2014 net income after merger at 40 million euros ($49.12 million)

* Sees FY 2014 assets under management after merger at around 3.10 billion euros ($3.81 billion)

