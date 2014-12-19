BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19Dinamia Capital Privado SCR :
* Said on Thursday signed agreement to merge with N mas Uno IBG SA (N+1)
* Shareholders of Dinamia to own 43 percent of merged company and shareholders of N+1 to own 57 percent
* Says company will be listed
* Created company will expand its service portfolio and will be involved in asset management, financial advisory, direct investments
* Sees FY 2014 net income after merger at 40 million euros ($49.12 million)
* Sees FY 2014 assets under management after merger at around 3.10 billion euros ($3.81 billion)
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: