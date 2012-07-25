July 25 DineEquity Inc said on Wednesday
it has agreed to sell 65 company-owned Applebee's restaurants in
Michigan to TSFR Apple Venture LLC.
DineEquity said the sale of the restaurants is expected to
bring in after-tax net proceeds of about $61 million and reduce
its sale-leaseback related financing obligations by around $38
million. The sales are subject to regulatory approval.
When this and other pending deals close later this year,
the company will have completed its plan to sell 510 U.S.
company-operated Applebee's restaurants it acquired in 2007 to
franchisees.
DineEquity said it would retain ownership of 23 Applebee's
test market restaurants.
