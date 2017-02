* CFO John Tierney to leave

Sept 6 DineEquity Inc , the operator of the Applebee's and IHOP chains, said Chief Financial Officer John Tierney will leave the company and named Tom Emrey as its new CFO, effective Sept. 12.

Emrey joins DineEquity from Universal Studios Home Entertainment, a unit of NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast Corp . (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)