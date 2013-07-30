UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 30 DineEquity Inc, the owner of Applebee's and IHOP restaurants, on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit that handily beat Wall Street's view on better-than-expected sales at established restaurants.
Shares jumped over 8 percent.
Net income was $16.6 million, or 87 cents per share, compared with $15.9 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.02 per share, topping analysts' average estimate by 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Closely watched same-restaurant sales were up 1.9 percent at IHOP and up 1.3 percent at Applebee's. Eight analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected a 0.8 percent fall at IHOP and a 0.5 percent rise at Applebees.
Shares in DineEquity were up $5.29 to $70.67 in morning trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
