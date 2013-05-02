May 2 DineEquity Inc, the owner of Applebee's and IHOP restaurants, reported a 40 percent fall in first-quarter earnings as revenue dropped by more than a third.

Net income fell to $17.9 million, or 93 cents per share, from $29.9 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.14 per share.

Revenue fell 34 percent to $163.5 million.