BRIEF-Ensco Q4 earnings per share $0.13
* Ensco Plc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Oct 29 DineEquity Inc, the owner of Applebee's and IHOP restaurants, reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit as costs nearly halved due to franchising.
Expenses fell about 43 percent to $68.2 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.10 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 92 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue dropped 25 percent at $161.3 million.
Net income fell to $18.7 million, or 97 cents per share, from $60.6 million, or $3.14 per share, a year earlier.
* Ensco Plc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 27 Liverpool have named Peter Moore as chief executive to replace the departing Ian Ayre, the Premier League club announced in a statement on Monday.
* CEO Thomas J. Falk's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $12.2 million in FY 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsrNst) Further company coverage: