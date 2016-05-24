Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 24 Dingli Corp., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on May 27
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 30 and the dividend will be paid on May 30
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3qRI8K
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)