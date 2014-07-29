July 29 Dingli Communications Corp Ltd

* Says plans to acquire information tech supplier Ultrawise for 625 million yuan (101.13 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on July 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pAnoxD; bit.ly/Uzjg8M

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1800 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)