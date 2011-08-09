* Q2 adj EPS $0.43 vs est $0.42

* Q2 sales $169.8 mln vs est $174.3 mln

* Sees Q3 sales $160-$170 mln vs est $182.6 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 9 Diodes Inc posted a quarterly adjusted profit above estimates, helped by higher sales of components used in tablets and smartphones, but the company's third-quarter sales forecast fell short of market expectations as it expects lower demand for LED TVs and consumer electronics.

The company, which provides diodes, rectifiers, transistors and other power-management products to semiconductor makers, expects third-quarter sales of $160-$170 million.

Analysts were expecting third-quarter sales of $182.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The weakening demand that we saw at the end of the second quarter, especially in the consumer and LED TV market, has continued into July and the market outlook for August and September is uncertain," Chief Executive Keh-Shew Lu said.

April-June net income rose to $18 million, or 38 cents a share, from $16.6 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 43 cents a share.

Revenue for the company rose 14 percent to $169.8 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 42 cents a share on sales of $174.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Plano, Texas-based company closed at $19.78 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. The stock has lost 30 percent of its value since it cut its second-quarter gross margin forecast in June. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)