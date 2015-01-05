UPDATE 1-Nigerian central bank approves licence for development bank
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Jan 5 Dionic Industrial And Trading SA :
* Completes restructuring of its long-term loans with Alpha Bank, a total of 16.685 million euros ($19.88 million), of which 10 million euros is 12 year convertible bond and 6.685 million euros is a short-term loan converted to a 6 year long-term one. Source text: bit.ly/1zNX0FM
WASHINGTON, March 29 Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.