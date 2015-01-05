Jan 5 Dionic Industrial And Trading SA :

* Completes restructuring of its long-term loans with Alpha Bank, a total of 16.685 million euros ($19.88 million), of which 10 million euros is 12 year convertible bond and 6.685 million euros is a short-term loan converted to a 6 year long-term one. Source text: bit.ly/1zNX0FM

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8393 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)