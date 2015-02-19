BRIEF-United Game Tech lists on Berlin stock exchange
* First share price was set at 2.50 euros ($2.67), which corresponds to a market capitalization of 63,966,500 million euros. Free float currently is approximately 9.7 pct
Feb 19 Dios Fastigheter AB
* Proposes dividend of 2,85 sek/share
* FY2014 profit from property management 421 million SEK vs year-ago 354 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY group profit before tax of 167.4 million rupees versus 443.6 million rupees year ago