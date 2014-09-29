Sept 29 Diploma Plc :
* Overall trading conditions in each of group's sectors
remains consistent with those described in IMS issued on July 30
2014
* Revenues for year expected to be about 6 pct ahead of last
year
* After adjusting for acquisitions and strong currency
headwinds, underlying revenue growth for year is expected to be
7-8 pct
* Acquisitions remain key component of group's growth
strategy and about 16 mln stg has been spent on acquisitions
during this financial year
* Current environment for acquisitions remains positive and
group has a promising pipeline of opportunities
