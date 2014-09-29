Sept 29 Diploma Plc :

* Overall trading conditions in each of group's sectors remains consistent with those described in IMS issued on July 30 2014

* Revenues for year expected to be about 6 pct ahead of last year

* After adjusting for acquisitions and strong currency headwinds, underlying revenue growth for year is expected to be 7-8 pct

* Acquisitions remain key component of group's growth strategy and about 16 mln stg has been spent on acquisitions during this financial year

* Current environment for acquisitions remains positive and group has a promising pipeline of opportunities