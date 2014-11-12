UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
Nov 12 Diploma Plc
* John rennocks, chairman, has confirmed that he intends to retire from board at conclusion of annual general meeting on 21 january 2015
* Confirms its intention to appoint john nicholas as chairman of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.