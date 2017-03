Jan 15 Diploma PLC : * Group revenues in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 were 4 pct ahead of the comparable period last year * Underlying basis, after adjusting for the impact of currencies, Q1 revenues

increased by 6 pct * Operating margins remained in line with those achieved in the comparable

period last year. * No material impact from acquisitions completed last year * Q1 life sciences revenues were 2 pct ahead of the comparable period last year * Seals Q1 revenues increased by 4 pct * Sector, trading has improved in line with expectations with Q1 revenues up 8 pct * Source text