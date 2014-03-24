March 24 Diploma PLC : * The group's revenues for the half year are expected to increase by ca. 7%

against prior year comparatives. * The underlying performance has been strong across the businesses. * In controls business revenues are expected to increase by ca. 10% on an

underlying basis * In life sciences, good growth has been achieved in both the healthcare

businesses, * Significant movements in exchange rates have adversely impacted the results

of the overseas businesses when translated into UK sterling. * Significant appreciation in UK sterling will continue to impact the group's

reported results on translation * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here