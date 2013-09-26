Sept 26 Technical products supplier Diploma Plc
said it expects a 10 percent rise in revenue in the
full year, driven by strong sales in its life sciences business
and an improvement in its seals unit.
The company, which supplies products ranging from hydraulic
seals to electrical scalpels, said underlying fourth-quarter
revenue increased 6 percent.
Group operating margins are expected to be about 19 percent,
down from 20.3 percent last year, as the company invested more
in growth initiatives.
"The life sciences division continues to motor along and
while organic growth has moderated, we expect it is still double
digit, driven by strong sales of consumables across the
healthcare businesses," Jefferies analysts said in a note.
The company reported revenue of 260.2 million pounds
($418.09 million) last year.
Analysts on average expect a full-year pre-tax profit of
53.87 million pounds on revenue of 285.98 million pounds,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in the company, which has a market capitalisation of
about 713 million pounds, closed at 632.5 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.