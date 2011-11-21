* FY adj pretax profit 44.9 mln stg vs 32.2 mln stg last yr
* Revenue up 26 pct to 230.6 mln stg
* Final dividend raised to 8.5 pence, up 37 pct
Nov 21 Diploma Plc's full-year
adjusted pretax profit rose 39 percent as it benefited from
acquisitions in its life sciences business and a higher demand
across its segments, and the technical products supplier raised
its dividend.
The FTSE-250 company, which supplies products and services
to the life sciences, seals and controls industries, raised
final dividend by 37 percent to 8.5 pence, taking the total
dividend to 12 pence.
The British firm said its profit was boosted by acquisitions
completed over the last 18 months, contributing 17.2 million
pounds to this year's revenue.
Diploma, which bought healthcare business Carsen Medical in
December and merged with AMT's endoscopy business, said it would
continue to look at more buyouts.
The company's adjusted operating margin improved to 19.6
percent, reflecting prior year's cost reductions.
October-September adjusted pretax profit rose to 44.9
million pounds, from 32.2 million pounds last year. Revenue was
up 26 percent to 230.6 million pounds.
Diploma shares, which have shed 17 percent of their value in
the last six months, closed at 302.3 pence on Friday on the
London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)