Sept 29 Diploma Plc, a maker of industrial wiring systems and components, said it expected revenue to increase by about six percent in the year ending Sept 30.

The company, which also supplies engine-repair gadgets for Formula 1 cars, said it spent about 16 million pounds (about $25 million) on acquisitions during the financial year and now has a promising pipeline of opportunities. (1 US dollar = 0.6161 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)