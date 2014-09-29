UPDATE 1-Malaysia Feb inflation highest in 8 years, but rates seen on hold
* Inflation seen due to fuel price adjustments - economist (adds economist comment, details)
Sept 29 Diploma Plc, a maker of industrial wiring systems and components, said it expected revenue to increase by about six percent in the year ending Sept 30.
The company, which also supplies engine-repair gadgets for Formula 1 cars, said it spent about 16 million pounds (about $25 million) on acquisitions during the financial year and now has a promising pipeline of opportunities. (1 US dollar = 0.6161 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)
* Inflation seen due to fuel price adjustments - economist (adds economist comment, details)
March 23 California's air quality board voted unanimously on Thursday to approve methane regulations touted as the strictest adopted yet in the United States for controlling emissions of the second-most prevalent greenhouse gas in the atmosphere.