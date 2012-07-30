July 30 British technical products supplier
Diploma Plc said revenue rose 5 percent for the third
quarter helped by its seal business in North America, but the
rate of underlying growth in that business slowed compared to
the first half.
Year-to-date revenue from its seals business, which supplies
hydraulic seals, gaskets, cylinders, components and kits for
heavy mobile machinery and industrial equipment, increased 28
percent, helped by the acquisition of J Royal Co in December,
the company said.
Seals accounts for more than a third of Diploma's revenue
and is its largest business, followed by controls and life
sciences.
Year-to-date revenue in the company's life sciences business
was up 4 percent, while that from its controls business grew 6
percent.
Shares in the company, which have gained 26 percent since
the start of the year, closed at 446 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Friday.
