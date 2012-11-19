Nov 19 British technical products supplier Diploma Plc's full-year profit rose 17 percent as its seals business continued to drive growth.

The business, which supplies hydraulic seals, gaskets, cylinders, components and kits for heavy machinery and industrial equipment, contributed 40 percent to overall revenue and is the largest of the company's three segments.

For the year ended Sept. 30, the company reported an adjusted pretax profit of 52.6 million pounds ($83.4 million), up from 44.9 million pounds last year.

Revenue rose 13 percent to 260.2 million pounds as the seals business grew 13 percent on an underlying basis, driven mainly by strong growth in the North American aftermarket business, which involves repair and maintenance.

The strong results prompted the company, which also supplies fasteners to teams competing in the Formula One motor racing series, to hike its dividend 20 percent to 14.4 pence a share.

Shares in the company, which have gained 29 percent so far this year, closed at 438 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.