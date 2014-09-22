UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 22 Direct Energie SA :
* Signs partnership with Audi France concerning green energy offer for the Audi A3 Sportback E-tron
* Belledonne hydroelectric dam will supply electricity to the grid for every kilowatt used by drivers of the Audi A3 Sportback E-tron Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHUG5Dl1fk] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources