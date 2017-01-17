PARIS Jan 17 French utility Direct Energie
, France's third-biggest power vendor, targets 4
million clients in France by 2020 from a present 2.1 million and
is considering buying new gas-fired plants to boost generation
capacity, its chief executive said.
The company has profited from the end of regulated tariffs
for companies and municipalities last year to win market share
from former monopoly power provider EDF, which still
has some 87 percent of France's retail power customers.
Last year, it won 700,000 new clients after winning 500,000
in 2015 and now boasts a 5 percent share of the French
electricity retail market, right behind gas utility Engie
, which has about 8 percent. By 2020, it aims to have
a 10 percent market share.
"We have reached a tipping point. The market structure now
finally allows us to earn a living," Direct Energie chief
executive Xavier Caitucoli said.
He said Direct Energie was signing up about 3,000 new
customers per day, with peaks of 4,000 customers sometimes,
though these numbers do not include clients leaving. The firm
has a churn rate of about 18 percent per year.
