* Direct Energy now has about 2.1 mln customers
* Firm looking at Spanish, German, British markets
* Not considering capital increase, but not ruling out
(Adds CEO comment on gas plant acquisitions, capital, size)
By Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, Jan 17 Direct Energie,
France's third-biggest electricity provider, has set itself a
target of nearly doubling its clients to 4 million by 2020 and
is considering buying new gas-fired plants to increase capacity,
its chief executive said.
It has won market share from former monopoly provider EDF
following the ending of regulated tariffs for companies
and municipalities last year and now boasts 2.1 million clients.
Although EDF still has an 87 percent market share, Direct
Energie gained 700,000 new clients in 2016 and 500,000 in 2015
and has a 5 percent share of the French retail market, behind
gas utility Engie, with 8 percent.
It has reached a "tipping point" and aims to have a 10
percent market share by 2020, chief executive Xavier Caitucoli
told Reuters.
"The market structure now finally allows us to earn a
living," he said, adding that getting to 3 million clients would
provide critical mass and greater economies of scale.
Direct Energie is signing up about 3,000 new customers per
day, with peaks of 4,000 customers, although these numbers do
not take into account a churn rate of about 18 percent per year.
In July 2017 it will be a decade since France opened its
electricity market to competition, but new entrants have
struggled to survive due to low regulated tariffs.
But in a series of lawsuits, Direct Energy has successfully
challenged government-decreed caps on retail power prices.
It is now looking to move beyond France and Belgium into
Spain, Germany and Britain and wants its power generation
capacity to grow in line with its customer base.
Late last year it bought a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT)
from Italian utility Enel, and in 2015 another from
Swiss utility Alpiq.
Direct Energie is developing a new CCGT plant in Brittany
and might own four by 2020, Caitucoli said, adding it would
consider buying renewable energy assets and hydro-electric
plants, when France opens the latter to competition.
It currently buys about half of its power from EDF under the
Arenh tariff under which EDF is obliged to sell up to a quarter
of its nuclear power to competitors.
Direct Energie is targeting operating profit of 85 million
euros on turnover of 1.5 billion euros for 2016.
The company, 35 percent owned by entrepreneur Jacques
Veyrat, has seen its stock rise 99 percent over the past 12
months, making it the best performer in the Thomson Reuters
Utilities Europe index.
(Editing by Richard Balmforth and Alexander Smith)