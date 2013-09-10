(Company corrects number of traders to six from 19)
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 10 Direct Energy, the
North America subsidiary of Britain's Centrica Plc, laid
off 19 staff including six energy traders from its Calgary,
Alberta, office on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.
"Change is a constant part of business. We must evolve with
the changing needs of our customers and our business and
unfortunately we had to take that step today," the spokesman
said when asked about the reason for the lay offs.
He declined to specify whether those affected were gas or
power traders, or how many traders were left at the Calgary
office.
Direct Energy, which delivers energy to six million
customers in Canada and the United States, has no plans for
further lay offs in other offices, he said.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Grant McCool and Bob
Burgdorfer)