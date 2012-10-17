BRIEF-Leaf Group files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million
* Leaf Group - in addition selling shareholders may offer up to 8 million shares of co's common stock Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lOaDIL) Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 17 Direct Line Insurance Group , the newly floated British insurer, said on Wednesday that a 34.5 percent stake in the company was sold through its initial public offering, after Goldman Sachs exercised an over-allotment option.
The insurer was floated by parent company Royal Bank of Scotland earlier this month and the bank retains a 65.3 percent stake in Direct Line following the exercise of the over-allotment option.
* Tesla - new CFO Deepak Ahuja will have annual base salary of $500,000 and will receive a $15 million new hire equity grant Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lD0bmW) Further company coverage:
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: