LONDON Nov 3 Direct Line Insurance Group , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it was on track to achieve its 2015 targets and had cut costs by 7 percent in the first nine months of the year.

Direct Line, whose brands include Churchill, Green Flag and Privilege, said gross written premiums were up 3.1 percent in the third quarter with an 6.8 percent rise in motor premiums.

