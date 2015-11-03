BRIEF-Co-op remains 'hopeful' Co-op Bank will be sold
* Ceo says "very supportive" of bank sale process, "hopeful a good bidder will come forward"
LONDON Nov 3 Direct Line Insurance Group , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it was on track to achieve its 2015 targets and had cut costs by 7 percent in the first nine months of the year.
Direct Line, whose brands include Churchill, Green Flag and Privilege, said gross written premiums were up 3.1 percent in the third quarter with an 6.8 percent rise in motor premiums.
April 6 Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) said on Thursday it has appointed Tim Collier as group chief financial officer, filling the post vacated by Stephen Daintith, who left the group to join Rolls-Royce.
