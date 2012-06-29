SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazilian securities regulators must decide whether they want to open the local bourse industry to competition "as soon as possible," Direct Edge Chief Executive Officer William O'Brien said on Friday.

Direct Edge does not rule out working with separate trading, and post-trading, platforms in case talks with BM&FBovespa , Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, over sharing clearing services fail, he told reporters in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by M.D. Golan)