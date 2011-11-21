* U.S. exchange handles 10 percent of U.S. stock trades
* Sees start by last quarter of 2012, Valor reports
* CEO O'Brien to unveil partnerships for platform 'soon'
Nov 21 Direct Edge, a U.S.-based exchange
operator whose partners include Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N),
expects to open a bourse in Brazil to tap a fast-growing market
for financial investments, a local newspaper reported on
Monday.
Direct Edge, which also has JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and
Citadel Investment Group among its shareholders, expects to
start operations by the fourth quarter of next year and to
announce possible partnerships for a platform for clearing
soon, Valor Economico newspaper said, citing Chief Executive
Officer William O'Brien.
Calls to Direct Edge offices in Jersey City, New Jersey,
seeking comment before normal business hours were not
immediately answered.
Direct Edge is the second non-Brazil exchange operator
seeking to enter a market where trading of derivatives, stocks
and bonds is growing rapidly and becoming more sophisticated.
BATS Global Markets and local partner Claritas have announced
plans to open a bourse in Brazil to take on incumbent
BM&FBovespa (BVMF3.SA), the world's third-largest exchange.
Like BATS, Direct Edge is seeking partners to execute
clearing services in Brazil, O'Brien told Valor. BM&FBovespa,
which owns the CLBC clearinghouse, is reluctant to open its
infrastructure to competitors, Valor added.
Despite that, the threat of competition has weighed on
BM&FBovespa's share performance this year. The Sao Paulo-based
exchange company is Brazil's sole registered bourse at the
moment.
Other potential locally based rivals could also seek
authorization to operate in financial trading, Valor said.
The Bolsa de Valores Bahia Sergipe e Alagoas, known as
Bovesba, could seek permission from regulators to start
operations in the contract for difference, or CFD, markets,
Valor said, citing executives. CFD is a type of swap that is
very popular among UK-based investors, Valor added.
Bovesba has been shut since the end of the 1990s, Valor
reported.
Direct Edge handles about 10 percent of U.S. stock trades,
Valor said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)