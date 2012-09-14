* RBS must sell business under state aid rules
* Bank says insurer has strong future as standalone group
* RBS must sell entire stake by 2014, majority by end 2013
* Most analysts value Direct Line at 2.5-3.5 bln stg
* Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley lead bank syndicate
By Matt Scuffham and Myles Neligan
LONDON, Sept 14 State-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland (RBS) is to press ahead with the forced sale of
its Direct Line insurance division in what could be the biggest
listing on the London Stock Exchange for more than a
year.
RBS, which is majority-owned by the government after a
bailout during the 2008 financial crisis, was told to sell
Britain's biggest motor insurer by European Union regulators as
a condition for taking state aid.
Analysts say that the initial public offering (IPO),
announced by RBS on Friday, could value Direct Line at between
2.5 billion pounds ($4 billion) and 3.5 billion pounds, but
achieving that could prove difficult in tough market conditions
that have already scuppered a stock market flotation by Talanx
, Germany's third-biggest insurer.
"The recent pulling of the Talanx IPO in Germany does not
read across positively for RBS, suggesting it remains a buyer's
market, which may frustrate RBS's valuation expectations," Oriel
Securities analyst Vivek Raja said.
Talanx abandoned its Frankfurt IPO on Wednesday, saying that
investors were demanding too big a discount on the company's
valuation relative to what its investment banking advisers had
foreseen.
On a conference call with reporters, Direct Line Chief
Executive Paul Geddes said that Talanx's abandoned IPO would
have little effect on his company's prospects. "Eighty percent
of that business is reinsurance and life (insurance), so it's a
very different market," he said.
If RBS were to encounter a similar experience to Talanx, it
would have the option of re-examining a straight sale or asking
Brussels for an extension to its deadline. Under the EU
directive, RBS must sell more than 50 percent of Direct Line by
the end of 2013 and the rest of its holding a year later.
POLITICAL PRESSURE
RBS will market the offer to potential investors over the
next few weeks and will be under political pressure to secure a
good deal. UK taxpayers are sitting on a loss of more than 20
billion pounds after Britain pumped 45 billion pounds into the
bank to secure its future.
The bank's finance director, John Reizenstein, told
reporters there had been positive dialogue with investors.
"We've had a lot of discussions with them over the past year and
there's a lot of interest," he said, adding that the IPO would
be expected to complete in the next few weeks.
RBS is planning a three-tranche sale - one this year, one
next year and a final sale in 2014. The bank said it planned to
sell at least 25 percent of Direct Line's shares in the first
tranche, in line with the minimum requirement under stock
exchange rules.
One source close to the deal said that the valuation could
come in anywhere between 1.5 billion pounds and 4 billion pounds
and that RBS could drop the IPO in favour of an outright
disposal if it is at the bottom end of the range.
"That is a very low number and you would get a lot of
private equity interest at that price," the source said.
The business's tangible net asset value stood at 2.3 billion
pounds after September's dividend payout.
Oriel Securities analyst Raja said the shares could be
offered at 170 pence each. Based upon the 1.5 billion shares
that currently comprise Direct Line's equity capital, that would
value the business at 2.58 billion pounds.
With investors wary of unpredictable markets and companies
reluctant to sell large chunks of their stock cheaply, Europe
has seen little IPO activity over the past year.
Regulatory uncertainty provides a further challenge for
Direct Line's flotation. Britain's Office of Fair Trading (OFT)
will decide next month whether to call for a full anti-trust
probe of the motor insurance market because of concerns that a
lack of competition is pushing up premiums for customers.
RBS has stuck to its plan to sell the business on the stock
market after interest from private equity firms failed to elicit
a compelling offer. Bain Capital and Blackstone had
considered an offer for Direct Line, while Apax Partners, BC
Partners and KKR also mulled bidding.
"We believe it has a strong future as a standalone insurance
group, continuing to serve its customers well while delivering
attractive returns to investors," RBS Finance Director Bruce Van
Saun said in a statement on Friday.
Direct Line, which opened for business in 1985 with a single
call centre in Croydon, south London, now has more than 10,000
employees selling insurance products to more than 10 million
customers across Britain and Europe. Apart from Direct Line, its
brands include Churchill, Privilege and the Green Flag roadside
recovery service.
The company stepped up a charm offensive with investors this
month, saying that it expected to become more profitable after
its stock market flotation. It said that it would cut almost 900
jobs as part of plans to deliver 100 million pounds in cost
savings by the end of 2014.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are joint
global co-ordinators, sponsors and bookrunners for the IPO, with
UBS also a joint bookrunner. The shares will be offered to
institutions and to retail clients through intermediaries.