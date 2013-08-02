Aug 2 Insurer Direct Line Insurance Group Plc's
first-half profit almost doubled, mainly due to severe
cost-cuts and lower claims.
The insurer spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland in
June announced plans to axe about 2,000 jobs, looking to trim
130 million pounds in annual costs by 2014 and boost profit in a
sluggish and price-competitive market.
Britain's biggest car insurer -- and one of the country's
most prominent home insurers -- said it was on track to meet its
combined operating ratio target of 98 percent despite the highly
competitive motor and home markets.
Gross written premiums fell 4 percent to 1.98 billion pounds
($3.00 billion), hurt by intense competition the insurer faces
from price-comparison websites.
Pretax profit soared 96 percent to 208.8 million pounds
($316.55 million) in the six months ended June.