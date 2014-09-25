European shares dip on weak banks and energy before Dutch vote, Fed
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
MADRID, Sept 25 Spanish insurer Mapfre said on Thursday it would finance the purchase of the Italian and German businesses of Direct Line with its own cash and did not rule out other European purchases.
Mapfre said on Thursday it had paid 550 million euros (699.49 million US dollar) for the two units in a deal it said would immediately boost earnings. (1 US dollar = 0.7863 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
NEW YORK, March 14 Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals will not see any changes to its planned refinancing in the wake of billionaire William Ackman and his hedge fund Pershing Square selling its share of the company, sources said.
* China data reinforces idea of stronger demand (Adds closing prices)