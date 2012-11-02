LONDON Nov 2 Direct Line Group, the
British motor and home insurer spun off by Royal Bank of
Scotland, said it was halfway towards achieving its 100
million pounds ($161.40 million) cost cutting target as it
reported a drop in quarterly profit.
Direct Line has achieved "approximately 50 percent" of its
targeted savings thanks in part to a previously-announced 900
job losses, the company said on Friday in its first trading
statement since floating on the stock market on Oct. 11.
Operating profit at Direct Line, Britain's biggest insurer,
fell 4 percent to 123.7 million pounds in the three months to
September, weighed by weaker investment returns.
RBS sold a one-third stake in Direct Line to stock market
investors in the first stage of a disposal aimed at winning
regulatory approval for state aid the bank received during the
2008 crisis.
Direct Line has announced plans to shed about 7 percent of
its 15,000 strong workforce in an effort to cut costs and boost
its return on equity to 15 percent from 10 percent in the first
half of 2012.
Shares in Direct Line, whose household-name brands also
include Churchill, Privilege and Green Flag, have risen 13.7
percent since they began changing hands on the London Stock
Exchange.