UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
LONDON Feb 28 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC : * 9.3% increase in operating profit from ongoing operations to £461.2 million * Return on tangible equity3 of 11.5% * Final dividend of 8 pence per share, * From 2013, aim to raise the dividend annually in real terms * Increase in operating profit of 9.3% to £461.2 million, company consensus 454
million * Combined operating ratio of 99.2%, an improvement of 2.6 percentage points * We aim to deliver a 98% combined operating ratio in 2013
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Thursday the Canadian government remains positive about the future of oil sands after Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.