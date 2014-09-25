Sept 25 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :

* Sale of international and return of capital

* Announces that it has reached a binding agreement with mapfre, s.a. ("mapfre") for sale of group's international division

* Sale concludes strategic review initiated earlier in 2014.

* Total cash sale proceeds of eur 550.0 million

* Expected that substantially all of net proceeds will be returned to shareholders

* Group is expecting to recognise a pre-tax gain on disposal of approximately £160 million

* Transaction is conditional on approvals of relevant regulatory authorities which are expected to take approximately three to four months