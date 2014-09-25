European shares dip on weak banks and energy before Dutch vote, Fed
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
Sept 25 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :
* Sale of international and return of capital
* Announces that it has reached a binding agreement with mapfre, s.a. ("mapfre") for sale of group's international division
* Sale concludes strategic review initiated earlier in 2014.
* Total cash sale proceeds of eur 550.0 million
* Expected that substantially all of net proceeds will be returned to shareholders
* Group is expecting to recognise a pre-tax gain on disposal of approximately £160 million
* Transaction is conditional on approvals of relevant regulatory authorities which are expected to take approximately three to four months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, March 14 Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals will not see any changes to its planned refinancing in the wake of billionaire William Ackman and his hedge fund Pershing Square selling its share of the company, sources said.
* China data reinforces idea of stronger demand (Adds closing prices)