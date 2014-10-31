Oct 31 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :
* Gross written premium for ongoing operations 5 pct lower
for first nine months of 2014 compared with same period of 2013,
reflecting lower gross written premium in motor and home
* Expects combined operating ratio for ongoing operations to
be within range of 95 pct to 97 pct including benefit of
significant reserve releases
* Motor current-year loss ratio in second half of year is
expected to be similar to first half of 2014
* "On track to deliver our 2014 financial targets"
