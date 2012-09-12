Sept 12 Direct Markets Holdings Corp
said its broker-dealer unit informed the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority that the unit was no longer in compliance
with regulatory capital rules and would cease conducting its
securities business.
The unit, Rodman and Renshaw LLC, would conduct only
liquidating transactions till it regained compliance with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions net capital rules, the
company said in a regulatory filing.
The unit was exploring options, including terminating its
broker-dealer license and sale of assets to an entity controlled
by its founder Michael Vasinkevich.
Direct Markets Holdings Corp changed its name from Rodman &
Renshaw Capital Group, Inc and named a new Chief Executive in
May.