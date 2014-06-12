Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel will hold a hearing on June 24 to examine the proposed purchase by AT&T of DirectTV, the committee said on Thursday.
AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. cellular operator, said in May it planned to buy the largest U.S. satellite TV provider for $48.5 billion.
In a regulatory filing this week, AT&T said it needed DirectTV's customer base to give it economy of scale. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Ros Krasny; Editing by Peter Cooney)
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.