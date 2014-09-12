NEW YORK, Sept 12 DirecTV expects its merger with wireless operator AT&T Inc to finalize around April 2015, chief executive Mike White told investors at a conference on Friday.

AT&T's $48.5 billion bid for DirecTV, announced in May, is currently under review by U.S. regulators.

"We are optimistic that we will be able to get this deal closed in the first half of next year," said White. "My best guess right now is early April." (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)