Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 26 AT&T Inc has reached a tentative deal with antitrust regulators to pave the way for it to buy DirecTV, the New York Post reported, citing unspecified sources.
AT&T, the No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, has agreed to unspecified conditions from the Justice Department for the deal, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1BXpdhr)
The proposed deal is expected to get clearance from the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission in the first quarter, the newspaper reported.
In May, AT&T revealed its plan to buy DirecTV, the No.1 U.S. satellite TV provider, for $48.5 billion, which highlighted AT&T's pressing need for fresh avenues of growth beyond the maturing U.S. cellular business.
The deal must win approval from antitrust regulators and the FCC in order to go forward. Congress has no decision-making power in the regulatory review.
The DoJ, FCC and AT&T were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce and Gopakumar Warrier)
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.