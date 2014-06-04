WASHINGTON, June 4 The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on June 24 to discuss AT&T's proposed deal to buy DirecTV, the panel said on Wednesday.

The $48.5 billion deal would combine the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier with the No. 1 satellite TV provider.

Witnesses will include AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson and DirecTV CEO Michael White, the committee said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)