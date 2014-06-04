PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 4 The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on June 24 to discuss AT&T's proposed deal to buy DirecTV, the panel said on Wednesday.
The $48.5 billion deal would combine the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier with the No. 1 satellite TV provider.
Witnesses will include AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson and DirecTV CEO Michael White, the committee said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide