May 18 DirecTV, the No. 1 U.S. satellite
TV operator, said on Sunday it has agreed to sell itself to AT&T
for $48.5 billion in the second mega-deal to shake-up the
U.S. television landscape this year.
The deal with Dallas,-based AT&T, which has some TV and
broadband services, is the latest in a string of big takeovers
the wireless operator has considered. Those include an abortive
bid for T-Mobile USA in 2011, as well as a potential
takeover of Vodafone Plc, which receded as a possibility
after Comcast Corp surprised the industry this year
with a $45 billion bid for Time Warner Cable Inc.
AT&T said it was offering $95 per DirecTV share in a
combination of stock and cash, with the cash portion financed by
cash, asset sales, financing already lined up and other
"opportunistic debt market transactions."
The transaction has a total value of $67.1 billion,
including DirecTV's net debt.
