By Liana B. Baker, Soyoung Kim and Marina Lopes
May 18 AT&T Inc plans to pay $48.5 billion
to buy DirecTV, in the latest sign that the wireless
industry and the U.S. television market are set to converge as
customers consume more video on their mobile devices.
The deal, announced on Sunday, highlights AT&T's pressing
need for fresh avenues of growth beyond the maturing U.S.
cellular business, which has become increasingly competitive.
The combination with DirecTV, the No.1 U.S. satellite TV
provider with 20 million customers, would beef up Dallas-based
AT&T's packages of cellular, broadband, TV and fixed-line phone
services.
For DirecTV, the deal will enable it to offer broadband
Internet for the first time to its U.S. customers, filling in a
gap that had made the company vulnerable to cable rivals, which
can provide Internet service through their networks.
"It gives us the parts to fulfill a vision we have had for a
couple of years, that is, the opportunity and the ability to
take premium content and deliver premium content over multiple
points for the customer, whether it be through a smartphone,
through a tablet, or television or laptop," said AT&T CEO
Randall Stephenson, speaking on a conference call.
Stephenson's counterpart at DirecTV, Mike White, will stay
on to run the satellite television business, which will continue
to be based outside Los Angeles in El Segundo, California.
AT&T currently offers a video service known as U-Verse and
Stephenson said during a conference call the company would
continue to offer it after the acquisition is completed. It
expects the deal to close in about a year.
AT&T and DirecTV made their announcement just a few months
after Comcast Corp offered $45 billion for Time Warner
Cable Inc, a transaction that would create the leading
U.S. cable and broadband Internet powerhouse. The Comcast
proposal is now awaiting regulatory approval.
AT&T is offering $95 per DirecTV share in a combination of
stock and cash, a 10 percent premium over Friday's closing price
of $86.18. It will finance the cash portion, $28.50 per share,
with funds on hand, asset sales and financing already lined up.
The transaction has a total value of $67.1 billion,
including the assumption of DirecTV's net debt.
To help its case with regulators, AT&T will sell its roughly
8 percent stake in Carlos Slim's America Movil, worth
roughly $5 billion. DirecTV has some 18 million customers
throughout Latin America.
COMPETITIVE CONCERNS
The logic behind the long-expected deal has raised some
doubts. Some analysts and investors have questioned why AT&T,
which is facing slowing growth, would buy DirecTV at a time when
growth in U.S. satellite TV subscriptions has stalled. The
growth of web-based video services like Netflix and Hulu mean
that demand for satellite TV will slow further in the coming
years.
There are also potential anti-competitive hurdles to clear.
AT&T is likely to face questions from regulators about the
deal's impact on competition in those areas where its U-verse
service now competes with DirecTV in offering television.
AT&T said it expected to be able to add 15 million broadband
customers, mostly in rural areas, within four years of the deal
closing, adding to its base of 11 million current Internet
customers.
Consumer advocates are already putting pressure on
regulators to reject the deal.
"You can't justify AT&T buying DirecTV by pointing at
Comcast's grab for Time Warner, because neither one is a good
deal for consumers," said Delara Derakhshani, policy counsel for
Consumers Union, the advocacy arm of Consumer Reports.
The companies had thought about a combination for years, but
discussions only took off in March following the Comcast-Time
Warner Cable announcement.
The latest deal will immediately ratchet up the pressure on
competitors. In particular, it raises questions about the No.2
satellite TV operator, Dish Network and what it might
do. With 14 million subscribers, Dish trails DirecTV and has
spent billions for wireless spectrum it has yet to use.
Dish's chief, Charles Ergen, has said that he does not have
the cash to outbid AT&T for DirecTV. Dish tried to buy DirecTV
in 2001 in a deal that was blocked by regulators.
DirecTV is the latest in a string of big takeover targets
that AT&T has considered. Those include a failed bid for
T-Mobile USA in 2011, as well as a potential takeover of
Vodafone Plc.
DirecTV, founded in 1994, has changed hands before. It had
been previously owned by Hughes Electronics, which was part of
General Electric, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, and its most
recent owner Liberty Media, which sold its stake in 2009.
BUFFETT'S POSITION
The deal, which comes after a 25 percent gain in DirecTV's
stock price this year that was fueled by takeover speculation,
represents a potential win for Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway, the satellite provider's top shareholder.
Goldman, Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch acted as
financial advisers to DirecTV, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP,
Jones Day and Wiltshire & Grannis LLP served as legal advisers.
AT&T, which has an extensive internal M&A team, was also
advised by Lazard, and on the legal side, Sullivan & Cromwell
LLP, Crowell & Moring, Arnold & Porter, Sidley Austin, Kellogg
Huber Hansen Todd Evans & Figel PLC and Gibson Dunn acted as
legal advisors to AT&T.
DirecTV has agreed to pay a $1.4 billion breakup fee to AT&T
in the event that it pursues another transaction with a higher
bidder, the companies confirmed.
AT&T will not have to pay a penalty if regulators veto the
deal.
(Additional reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Steve Orlofsky,
Frank McGurty and Matt Driskill)