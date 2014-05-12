BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
May 12 AT&T Inc is expected to strike a deal with DirecTV in as early as two weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.
The mobile services provider and the satellite TV company are discussing a cash-and-stock deal, the sources told the Journal. (link.reuters.com/zuf39v)
DirecTV is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group to evaluate a possible combination following a recent takeover approach, Reuters reported last week.
AT&T declined to comment, while DirecTV representatives were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore and Marina Lopes and Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.