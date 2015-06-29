Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
June 29 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. telecom company, said it has extended the "termination date" of the merger agreement with satellite TV provider DirecTV for "a short period of time", the second time in two months.
AT&T said in a regulatory filing on Monday that the extension is aimed at obtaining final regulatory approval for the merger. (1.usa.gov/1IHzVJa)
AT&T in May last year offered to buy DirecTV to create the largest U.S. pay TV company. The deal highlights AT&T's pressing need for fresh avenues of growth beyond the maturing U.S. cellular business, which has become increasingly competitive. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.